Is a cash-in-hand job illegal?

Highlights
- Cash-in-hand employment is getting your wages paid directly to you in cash, as opposed to being deposited in your bank account according to Labour & Immigration Lawyer Charlie Bulos.
- He added that while cash-in-hand is not illegal, there are obligations that must be done by the employer such as record-keeping and getting the employee’s consent.
- There are disadvantages with this kind of set-up according to Mr Bulos such as challenges in personal management of financial records and computation of your taxes and superannuation.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
PAKINGGAN ANG PANAYAM:
Iligal ba ang cash-in-hand job?
SBS Filipino
08/12/202212:05
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, contact a respective government agency or a trustworthy solicitor in Australia.