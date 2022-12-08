Is a cash-in-hand job illegal?

Available in other languages

Highlights Cash-in-hand employment is getting your wages paid directly to you in cash, as opposed to being deposited in your bank account according to Labour & Immigration Lawyer Charlie Bulos.

He added that while cash-in-hand is not illegal, there are obligations that must be done by the employer such as record-keeping and getting the employee’s consent.

There are disadvantages with this kind of set-up according to Mr Bulos such as challenges in personal management of financial records and computation of your taxes and superannuation.

'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.



