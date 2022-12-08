SBS Filipino

Is a cash-in-hand job illegal?

Labour Lawyer discussed the legality of cash-in-hand jobs. Source: AAP / AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Published 8 December 2022 at 4:16pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa atbp,’ Labour Law expert Charlie Bulos discussed the legality of cash-in-hand jobs and their implications.

Highlights
  • Cash-in-hand employment is getting your wages paid directly to you in cash, as opposed to being deposited in your bank account according to Labour & Immigration Lawyer Charlie Bulos.
  • He added that while cash-in-hand is not illegal, there are obligations that must be done by the employer such as record-keeping and getting the employee’s consent.
  • There are disadvantages with this kind of set-up according to Mr Bulos such as challenges in personal management of financial records and computation of your taxes and superannuation.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
Iligal ba ang cash-in-hand job?

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, contact a respective government agency or a trustworthy solicitor in Australia.
