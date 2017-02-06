Is Australia's relationship with the US at risk?

Newspaper reports in the U-S claim Malcolm Turnbull and Donald Trump had a fiery exchange over the weekend.
Published 6 February 2017 at 12:31pm, updated 6 February 2017 at 12:33pm
By Santilla Chingaipe
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There are concerns relations between Australia and the United States might be cooling over the refugee deal signed with the former Obama administration. Image: US President Donald Trump on the phone to Malcolm Turnbull on Jan 28 2017 in the Oval Office of the White House (AAP)
Published 6 February 2017 at 12:31pm, updated 6 February 2017 at 12:33pm
By Santilla Chingaipe
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share