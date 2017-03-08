Isaiah Firebrace to represent Australia at Eurovision 2017

This year marks the third time Australia has been invited to compete in the international music festival.
Published 9 March 2017 at 9:56am, updated 9 March 2017 at 11:30am
By Brianna Roberts
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Seventeen-year-old X-Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace has been announced as Australia's entrant in the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest. Image: Isaiah Firebrace will represent Australia in the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest. (SBS)
