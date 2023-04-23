It's 'Autumn Still' but how does the weather affect the music you listen to

Key Points According to a study by Spotify and AccuWeather, 'there is a correlation between the weather and the music we listened to',

People tend to listen to upbeat and fast songs during summer, while in rainy or cold days, slow and acoustic kind of music are popular.

Musician Madelaine De Leon gets inspiration from four seasons in writing her songs as she releases her debut single 'Autumn, Still'.

Music and the weather

People's moods and emotions could influence the kind of music that an individual listen to. But a place's weather conditions also have something to do with listenership.





A study by music streaming giant Spotify and AccuWeather, one of the largest sources of forecast and weather, affirms that there is a connection between the weather condition and people's preference for music to listen to.





The streaming company correlated a year's worth of weather data from AccuWeather in 2017.





Its analysis found that on sunny days, people typically listen to "higher-energy, happier-sounding music — songs with a fast tempo, loudness that creates a feeling of excitement and movement where people want to feel energised and their spirits uplifted.





This kind of song can also be a great mood booster and stress reliever for listeners in their daily lives.



'For my songs, my goal this year is to release a song every season. Every song that I will put out is curated to that specific season and what it means to me.' Credit: Madelaine De Leon (on Instagram) The study furthers that "rainy days bring lower-energy, sadder-sounding music with more acoustic than electronic sounds".





While snowy days bring more instrumental music.





Singer-composer Madelaine De Leon shares that "[I]t’s been very rainy these past couple of days here in Sydney and I always go for the Samba, sad-kind of music when that happens".





“I tend to write songs when it’s colder. I think it’s more of a shut-in-time where you can’t really go out anywhere and having something to do indoors is great," she adds.





As a result of Spotify and AccuWeather's team-up, a new playlist called 'Climatune' is available on the streaming network where "you can check out the weather in your area and listen to a playlist that reflects the mood of the weather in your area".



'With Australia's four seasons, it is a good blend for various music. There's a happy sunny kind of song during summer and a mellow, acoustic kind of song during winter or when it's raining.' Credit: Paulina Piekacz & Jasmine Miranda as supplied by Madelaine De Leon

'Autumn Still'

Western Sydney musician Madelaine De Leon released her debut single, 'Autumn, Still' in mid-April.





Apart from its song title, Ms De Leon's single talks about the idea of "turning a new leaf, trying to change and be a better person after realising you make mistakes and that you stumbled".





"I think I did something really damn that day when I wrote it and I regretted doing that, as I can be awkward sometimes, being a socially awkward person."



In winter, Madelaine will release her new single 'Soup'. "For my songs, my goal this year is to release a song every season. Every song that I will put out is curated to that specific season and what it means to me". Credit: Madelaine De Leon (on Facebook) De Leon wrote the song "as a reminder of an unfortunate mistake that you cannot but can only make better in time".





"You try to grow for the better and wish you could change the past, but [like autumn] you know that the leaves keep falling and life keeps going on."



