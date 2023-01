Australia has slipped from 15th to 36th place in the last 10 years. Twnety-five percent of Australian women permanently leave work before the birth of their baby.





In celebration of the International Women's Day today, Rebecca Naylor, CEO of Breastfeeding Australia speaks about this figure and shares what could be done to improve the situation.





