Workplace Program Aims to Help Parents Breastfeed and Return to Work

Published 7 August 2015 at 2:31pm, updated 14 March 2016 at 11:46am
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

In Australia, 96% of women initiate breastfeeding after birth. However, the sad truth is that by 5 months, only 15% of babies are being exclusively breastfed. One of the reasons of this low breastfeeding rates is due to work commitments and pressure to return to work early. And this week (1st-7th August) is World Breastfeeding Week, and to mark this event, the Australian Breastfeeding Association launch its new expanded Workplace Program called 'Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace Program', to help parents return to work and continue to breastfeed. Image: Breastfeeding mum (AAP)

Rebecca Naylor, C-E-O of the Australian Breastfeeding Association talks about the program.

