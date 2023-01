Available in other languages

Available in other languages

It follows the revelation by the New South Wales state opposition that at least seven babies were handed to the wrong mother for breastfeeding in the state's public hospitals in recent years.





The Health Department has played down the incidents, saying they are extremely rare.











Other related stories

READ MORE It's Still a Long way for Working Aussie Mums







READ MORE Workplace Program Aims to Help Parents Breastfeed and Return to Work