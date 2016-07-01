SBS Filipino

It's That Time Of (Tax) Year Again

Home of the Australian Taxation Office

Home of the Australian Taxation Office

Published 1 July 2016 at 4:31pm, updated 2 July 2016 at 1:20am
By Ricardo Goncalves
Available in other languages

Yesterday is the end of the financial year, and it is time to start getting your tax affairs in order.

If you are claiming more than you should on work expenses, or your investment property, there is an increasing chance the Australia Taxation Office will catch you.

 





