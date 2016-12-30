SBS Filipino

Japan's PM offers condolences at Pearl Harbor

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama at the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama at the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor

Published 30 December 2016 at 2:21pm
By Camille Bianchi
Available in other languages

Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe [ah-beh], has become the first Japanese leader to visit the Pearl Harbour memorial in the United States, offering condolences to victims of Japan's attack on the famous port.

Critics of the move say that by acknowledging the attack, Japan is showing disrespect to other World War Two enemies, such as China.

 





