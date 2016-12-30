Japan's PM offers condolences at Pearl Harbor

Critics of the move say that by acknowledging the attack, Japan is showing disrespect to other World War Two enemies, such as China.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama at the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor Source: SBS
Published 30 December 2016 at 2:21pm
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe [ah-beh], has become the first Japanese leader to visit the Pearl Harbour memorial in the United States, offering condolences to victims of Japan's attack on the famous port.
Published 30 December 2016 at 2:21pm
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share