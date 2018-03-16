Jasmine Curtis Smith on Baka Bukas, Maybe Tomorrow

Baka Bukas Source: supplied by Samantha Lee
Published 16 March 2018 at 4:26pm, updated 16 March 2018 at 4:49pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
In a heartbeat she said yes to playing Alex, the lead role in Samantha Lee's Baka Bukas, a story that simply had to be told. Jasmine Curtis Smith will be at the Australian premier of Baka Bukas (Maybe Tomorrow) this coming 18th March at the Melbourne Queer Film Festival
