SBS Filipino

JobMaker Hiring Credit legislation passes in Parliament

SBS Filipino

پاولین هنسون رهبر حب ملت واحد

پاولین هنسون رهبر حب ملت واحد Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 November 2020 at 8:54am
By Shuba Krishnan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

The Federal Government's $4 billion Jobmaker Hiring Credit has passed Parliament, with employers able to access up to 200 dollars a week for hiring young workers.

Published 13 November 2020 at 8:54am
By Shuba Krishnan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
It comes as Labor’s internal fights continue over its climate policy continues, with a former frontbencher speaking out while others try to present a united front. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt