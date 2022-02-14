‘Just hang in there and we’ll see each other again’: Long-distance couple awaits Australia’s reopening

Highlights Australia will be open for fully vaccinated tourists, business travellers and other visitors to enter the country for the first time since March 2020.

People looking to travel to Australia after 21 February will not need an exemption to travel, but must be able to show they have been vaccinated or possess a medical certificate.

States and territories are still able to have local requirements which must be adhered to, even after 21 February, which can include quarantine, testing requirements or even refusal to enter.

Sam Stott and Celine Bautista never felt so happy after the Prime Minister announced that Australia will reopen for fully vaccinated tourists.





The couple met and dated in Manila in 2019. But because Sam can't stay longer in the Philippines, he had to return to Australia and leave Celine behind. Since then, they have been in a long-distance relationship. As the pandemic worsened, they never imagined they would be apart for so long.





Listen to the audio:





Advertisement

LISTEN TO ‘Damang-dama ko ang love kahit na thousand miles away ako’ SBS Filipino 14/02/2022 08:36 Play





Love conquers distance for LDR Couple Sam & Celine Source: Sam Stott & Celine Bautista





Despite the distance, the duo is hopeful that this time they can see each other again and fulfil their dreams together.





"We have been holding on to this relationship quite strongly and I'm very keen on seeing her and hopefully when the visas get sorted out and we can see each other as soon as possible and I love her very much", Sam quipped.





Celine replied, "Just hang in there, will get through this just a few more months and will see each other again."









