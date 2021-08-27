SBS Filipino

Keeping asthma under control key to a normal life

Asthma Inhaler

Asthma Inhaler Source: Flickr

Published 27 August 2021 at 3:54pm, updated 27 August 2021 at 4:09pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Although there is no cure for asthma, with good management, people with asthma can still live a normal and active life.

Highlights
  • Asthma is a medical condition affecting the airways
  • Asthma symptoms can be triggered by different factors for different people
  • GP warns that asthma is deadly therefore proper management is vital
Asthma is a medical condition affecting the airways. In an interview with SBS Filipino's Healthy Pinoy segment, Dr Lorie De Leon says people with asthma may find it hard to breathe in and out because the airways of the lungs become narrow.

"Asthma is a respiratory condition where the airways of the lungs become inflamed and the airways become narrow."

Although there is no cure for asthma, she says that it can be controlled and most people with asthma can still live an active and healthy life.

Common symptoms

Dr De Leon shares that the most common symptoms of asthma are:

  • Coughing
  • Wheezing
  • Shortness of breath or a feeling of not being able to get enough air
  • Tightness in the chest

Asthma Triggers

She adds asthma symptoms can be triggered by different factors for different people. The common triggers are:

  • Environment
  • Colds, fever and flu
  • Allergens in the air like grass pollen
  • Cold weather
  • Exercise 
  • Cigarette smoke

Keeping asthma under control

Dr De Leon warns that asthma is deadly therefore proper management is vital to avoid worsening the symptoms.

She also recommends that those who have asthma should take their medicine right away at the right time, to regularly visit their GP for check up and to have an action plan to understand what triggers their asthma.

 

Controlling your Hay fever and Asthma this Spring



