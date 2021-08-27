Keeping asthma under control key to a normal life

Highlights Asthma is a medical condition affecting the airways

Asthma symptoms can be triggered by different factors for different people

GP warns that asthma is deadly therefore proper management is vital

Asthma is a medical condition affecting the airways. In an interview with SBS Filipino 's Healthy Pinoy segment, Dr Lorie De Leon says people with asthma may find it hard to breathe in and out because the airways of the lungs become narrow.





"Asthma is a respiratory condition where the airways of the lungs become inflamed and the airways become narrow."





Although there is no cure for asthma, she says that it can be controlled and most people with asthma can still live an active and healthy life.





Advertisement







Common symptoms

Dr De Leon shares that the most common symptoms of asthma are:





Coughing

Wheezing

Shortness of breath or a feeling of not being able to get enough air

Tightness in the chest

Asthma Triggers

She adds asthma symptoms can be triggered by different factors for different people. The common triggers are:





Environment

Colds, fever and flu

Allergens in the air like grass pollen

Cold weather

Exercise

Cigarette smoke

Keeping asthma under control

Dr De Leon warns that asthma is deadly therefore proper management is vital to avoid worsening the symptoms.





She also recommends that those who have asthma should take their medicine right away at the right time, to regularly visit their GP for check up and to have an action plan to understand what triggers their asthma.











READ/LISTEN

READ MORE Controlling your Hay fever and Asthma this Spring







Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily