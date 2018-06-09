SBS Filipino

Kymberlee Street, the next Miss Grand Australia?

Kymberlee Street

Kymberlee Street

Published 9 June 2018 at 1:47pm, updated 9 June 2018 at 1:59pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Reigning Miss Philippines-Australia 2017 Kymberlee Street eyes her second crown through the Miss Grand Australia title.

Only her second beauty pageant competition and after winning Miss Philippines-Australia last year, the once very shy Kymberlee Street has gained so much self-confidence and will be competing with 26 other finalists from across Australia for the Miss Grand Australia crown.

Miss Grand Australia (MGA) is one of the newest and fastest growing beauty pageants in Australia that make a stand for the betterment of humanity, promoting the ‘Stop the War and Violence’ campaign both locally and abroad through humanitarian initiatives.

Kymberlee Street
Kymberlee Street


This year, MGA has partnered with UN Women National Committee Australia as the beneficiary for the funds raised by its national finalists.

Ms Street did a local event and was able to fund-raise just over $900 and aims to raise for funds for the said charity.

She shares more about the beauty competition happening on 16 June.

For more details, check on 
Miss Grand Australia
.

Watch the video of Kymberlee Street's studio guesting below:



