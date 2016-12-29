Latest Manus detainee death prompts renewed calls for action

A Papua New Guinean politician has joined calls for action from the Australian government following the death of another immigration detainee on Manus Island. Image: A banner put up during a vigil for Faysal Ishak Ahmed at the Manus Island detention centre. (Supplied)
Published 29 December 2016 at 11:46am
By Kristina Kukolja
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's being claimed a 27-year-old Sudanese refugee - who died in a Brisbane hospital after apparently suffering seizures before Christmas - was denied adequate medical treatment for a prolonged period of time.