SBS Filipino

Latest Manus detainee death prompts renewed calls for action

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_607990.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 December 2016 at 11:46am
By Kristina Kukolja
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A Papua New Guinean politician has joined calls for action from the Australian government following the death of another immigration detainee on Manus Island. Image: A banner put up during a vigil for Faysal Ishak Ahmed at the Manus Island detention centre. (Supplied)

Published 29 December 2016 at 11:46am
By Kristina Kukolja
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's being claimed a 27-year-old Sudanese refugee - who died in a Brisbane hospital after apparently suffering seizures before Christmas - was denied adequate medical treatment for a prolonged period of time.



Kristina Kukolja has more.





Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January