Leaders around world react to Trump's renewed TPP rejection

Published 28 November 2016 at 11:56am, updated 28 November 2016 at 11:58am
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In Australia and around the world, leaders are pondering their options after United States president-elect Donald Trump's promise to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal. Image: Malcolm Turnbull, left, and Steve Ciobo (AAP)
In a swipe at Mr Trump, China has warned against what it calls "politicising" such agreements.
And as this report shows, Japan says the deal will be meaningless without the United States.