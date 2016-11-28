SBS Filipino

Leaders around world react to Trump's renewed TPP rejection

Published 28 November 2016 at 11:56am, updated 28 November 2016 at 11:58am
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
In Australia and around the world, leaders are pondering their options after United States president-elect Donald Trump's promise to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal. Image: Malcolm Turnbull, left, and Steve Ciobo (AAP)

In a swipe at Mr Trump, China has warned against what it calls "politicising" such agreements.

 

And as this report shows, Japan says the deal will be meaningless without the United States.





