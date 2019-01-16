Learning self-defence while keeping fit

You might want to try learning about self-defence! But how do you choose which one best fit you?





Keeping fit has always been a priority for Bounce Dance Fit instructor Ericka Lorenzo. Aside from being active going to the gym, she has tried boxing as well. And just recently has enrolled in self-defence krav maga and wing chun classes.





We hear from Krav Maga instructor Roen Pobjie and Wing Chun instructor Ka Ming Yuen as they share the similarities as well as the differences of the two.





Krav Maga instructor Roen Pobjie, Bounce Dance Fit instructor Ericka Lorenzo and Wing Chun instructor Ka Ming Yuen (L-R) (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





Follow SBS Filipino on Facebook

ALSO READ Keeping fit this holiday season









