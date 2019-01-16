SBS Filipino

Learning self-defence while keeping fit

Self-defence

Wing Chun instructor Ka Ming Yuen (left) and Krav Maga instructor Roen Pobjie doing a little self-defence demo Source: SBS Filipino

Published 16 January 2019 at 1:29pm, updated 16 January 2019 at 1:44pm
By Annalyn Violata
Fed up of the numerous exercise and fitness regimes that you have been doing? You want to try something new and out of your comfort zone, yet you'll be able to use when someone tries to attack you physically?

You might want to try learning about self-defence! But how do you choose which one best fit you?

Keeping fit has always been a priority for Bounce Dance Fit instructor Ericka Lorenzo. Aside from being active going to the gym, she has tried boxing as well. And just recently has enrolled in self-defence krav maga and wing chun classes.

We hear from Krav Maga instructor Roen Pobjie and Wing Chun instructor Ka Ming Yuen as they share the similarities as well as the differences of the two.

Fitness
Krav Maga instructor Roen Pobjie, Bounce Dance Fit instructor Ericka Lorenzo and Wing Chun instructor Ka Ming Yuen (L-R) (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


Keeping fit this holiday season



 
