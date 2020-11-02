SBS Filipino

Legal win for international students facing eviction due to pandemic

international students renters

Renting during a pandemic has not been easy for International students. Source: Getty

Published 3 November 2020 at 12:33am
By Catalina Florez
Presented by Annalyn Violata
International students facing eviction have had legal wins in Melbourne after proving their financial difficulties were a result of COVID-19.

They say many people on temporary visas don't know their rights and without the help of a newly formed union - they would be homeless.

