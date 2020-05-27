Lesson plan for digital learning

He lectures online and offline, inside the classroom.
- Students need to read and prepare before any online session
- Important to ensure that both teacher and student are able to keep up with technology
- Social media such as twitter and blogs can be utilized in submitting works
'At the moment we are experiencing what we call a crisis of engagement, the challenge is how to keep students actively involved' says Dr Earvin Cabalquinto, School of Communications and Creative Arts at the Deakin University
