SBS Filipino

Lesson plan for digital learning

SBS Filipino

coronavirus, australia, international students, remote learning

'use creative ways to engage students, you can also utilize social media in submitting works, that will help build their portfolio' says Dr Earvin Cabalquinto Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 May 2020 at 4:30pm, updated 27 May 2020 at 8:12pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Earvin Cabalquinto PhD is no stranger to remote learning, he has been teaching university students from across the globe.

Published 27 May 2020 at 4:30pm, updated 27 May 2020 at 8:12pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
He lectures online and offline, inside the classroom. 

 

  • Students need to read and prepare before any online session
  • Important to ensure that both teacher and student are able to keep up with technology
  • Social media such as twitter and blogs  can be utilized in submitting works
 

'At the moment we are experiencing what we call a crisis of engagement, the challenge is how to keep students actively involved' says Dr Earvin Cabalquinto,  School of Communications and Creative Arts at the  Deakin University

ALSO READ

READ MORE

Online dance and voice lessons are the new normal



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom