SBS Filipino

Life-threatening flash-floods through Queensland and northern New South Wales

SBS Filipino

Floodwaters in Maryborough, Queensland

Floodwaters in Maryborough, Queensland Source: Supplied/Fraser Coast Regional Council

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 March 2022 at 1:21pm, updated 1 March 2022 at 4:53pm
By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS

Australia's east coast summer has been dominated by the La Nina climate pattern, which is typically associated with greater rainfall. But this deluge of heavy rain has caused life-threatening flash floods throughout parts of northern New South Wales and South-East Queensland.

Published 1 March 2022 at 1:21pm, updated 1 March 2022 at 4:53pm
By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The flooding in Brisbane and its surrounds is the worst since 2011 when the city of 2.6 million people was inundated by what was described as a once-in-a-century event.
  • Hundreds of people across the region have been left stranded for hours on rooftops amid the crisis as state and federal emergency services struggle to access impacted areas.
  • The Australian Defence Force has been called in to assist with rescues, as countless residents call out on social media and to SES for urgent help.
Towns and suburbs have been submerged, with some residents stranded on rooftops, and others canoeing through the streets to flee their homes to evacuation centres.

Roads and schools have been closed, and trains are cancelled.


The Bureau of Meteorology's Diana Eadie says that while the rain is now easing for Queenslanders, the danger posed by significant flooding was only still unfolding.

Advertisement
"The most intense rain has now eased for large parts of south-east Queensland though the threat continues for far southern parts of the Gold Coast area and the Scenic Rim. That really intense rain is now shifting into north-east New South Wales and easing for much of south-east Queensland. That being said the risk for significant flooding is still very real."

Read more

How to claim the government's one-off Disaster Recovery Payment



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?