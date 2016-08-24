Long-serving Blacktown mayor 'gets off the bus'

Lowles, who is married to a Filipino-Australian and always attend big community activities, has seen the rise of Blacktown as a truly multicultural city. A strong advocate for social justice, Lowles is in the forefront for converting Blacktown as one of the quiet cities, into a progressive, debt-free, and environmentally friendly urban place.
Published 24 August 2016 at 1:41pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Emeritus mayor Charlie Lowles, OAM, who has been a Blacktown councillor for more than 25 years, is leaving public service or "getting off the bus", as he calls it, and will no longer stand for the coming state elections. Image: Charlie Lowles, proudly shows off a promo shirt of his beloved Blacktown (AAP)
