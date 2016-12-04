Lope is more than a Chef

Published 4 December 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 4 December 2016 at 12:08pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Chef Lope Pabico, who boasts 20 years experience in the kitchen for big international hotel chains, is more than a chef. He is also an entrepreneur and owns the largest restaurant venue in Sydney for visiting Filipino entertainers and celebrities. Image: Lope Pabico (SBS Filipino)
Published 4 December 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 4 December 2016 at 12:08pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share