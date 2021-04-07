Love conquers all race: Interracial couple is proof that love is not based on skin colour

In an interview with SBS Filipino 's love down under, married couple Cyfly Mil and Bonita shares how they manage to keep their marriage burning despite the cultural differences and the social stigma surrounding interracial relationships.





"Love does conquer anything and I truly do believe that if two people are meant to be together then nothing else can even compare."





Cyfly who is of Filipino background, and Bonita who is Australian-Canadian just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and are blessed with two amazing kids.





Bonita recalls the day she and her husband met several years ago at a work convention in Singapore.





"It was a magnet after we met on the beach and from that moment we were stuck together."





Married couple Bonita and Cyfly Mil Source: Cyfly Mil





Challenges and sacrifices in the marriage

Bonita admits that their relationship didn't go without challenges and sacrifices.





"We started with long distance. The relationship felt right and so I resigned from my job in Mackay and traveled to Melbourne to start my career again."





She also shares that during her husband's birthday, she would be cooking dinuguan (A Filipino stew made of pig's blood and meat).





"I also cook dinuguan, for me it's a big challenge. During his birthday I try to make that dish."





But what's even more challenging for Bonita is learning the Filipino culture.





"Not that it's a sacrifice, but it's a challenge. The Filo community its so tightly knit which is wonderful but when I go to events, being the only Caucasian woman there I sort of find it challenging because obviously everyone is speaking Tagalog. You try and be part of the community but obviously the language barrier makes it hard."











Married couple Cyfly Mil and Bonita Source: Cyfly Mil





The social stigma surrounding interracial marriages

Commonly, in a Filipino intermarriage set-up, the Caucasian male has the Filipino partner. But in their case, it's the other way around.





Bonita shares she has experienced a number of awkward situations.





"We've been in situations like going to restaurants and being stared at, or being in a queue and being asked if the next gentleman is my husband, and instances when I have to say no no no he is my husband."





Above all, she believes that the colour of the skin is not the basis for love.





"Love conquers anything, really. All those were pushed behind and became minor incidents."











