Love transcends all borders: A Filipino-Australian couple's inspiring story

Canberra couple Benj Mudie and Rich Asuncion-Mudie’s first meeting was as awkward as it can get. But true love won in the end and they overcame the challenges of living seas and miles apart.











Before they met

Benj, born and raised in Canberra, is a teacher by profession. Being half-Filipino, he wanted to explore his “Pinoy” side and learn more about the culture of his mother. So after completing further studies in Canberra in 2014, with his mum, he packed his bags and went on an adventure in the Philippines which lasted for six years.





“Canberra is quiet and safe with very few people. I didn’t want to be a classic Canberran, where after completing university I will join the Australian Public Service. I realised early on that I needed to live life out of what I was accustomed to so I was very excited to go to the Philippines and discover my Filipino culture and experience something different.”





Benj’s first trip to the Philippines in 2012 meeting his extended family Source: Supplied by Benj Mudie





Besides teaching science and physical education at an international school in the Philippines, he also ventured into various vocations, which include modelling and playing professional rugby as part of the national team.





Benj volunteering as a teacher in the Philippines Source: Supplied by Benj Mudie





Rich, on the other hand, was working as an actress in the Philippines for 14 years. She originally wanted to work in the tourism industry, but her true passion was to act. Her family from Bohol was extremely supportive of her chosen career. And because she’s family-oriented, the thought of moving overseas was never on the cards.





Rich preparing for a shoot with Benj in the sideline for moral support Source: Supplied by Benj Mudie





“I was very happy working in the entertainment industry [in the Philippines]. It helped me support my family back in Bohol. So when the idea of moving to Australia was in play, I wasn’t fully committed to do it.”





Their love story

Benj and Rich were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend in Manila in 2015. She was Benj’s neighbour and Rich’s colleague at work. The attraction was clearly there when they first met, but both were unsure if it was something that will go further or just short-term.





Benj recalled that in his first few years in the Philippines, he struggled with dating because of the cultural aspect of it.





Benj and Rich selling sardines (inun-on in Visayan) at Rich's house in Bohol Source: Supplied by Benj Mudie





“Dating is different in Australia. Here, you can have banter and make fun of each other. In the Philippines, it’s very sensitive and women tend to be offended by me being very inquisitive. But Rich was resilient and we stuck together.”





For their first date, Benj and Rich attended a movie premiere. While the trailers were going on, Benj - the teacher that he is - started quizzing Rich about her knowledge of Australia. She said that it was one of the most awkward moments of her life.





But in Benj’s defence, he just wanted to make sure that Rich knows that the capital city of Australia is Canberra. Both laughed while sharing the story.





Benj and Rich sweating it out on a gym date Source: Supplied by Benj Mudie





It somehow raised a red flag for Rich, which was supported by her friend's claim that Australians don’t really formalise being together and there is no concept of courtship. She was used to having guys visit her home, meet with her parents and bring flowers.





“My friend told me that after four dates, Australians think that you are already together. No questions asked. True enough, after five dates, Benj invited friends to watch a movie with us. Then when he introduced me to them, she referred to me as her girlfriend. I was shocked, but not that it matters.”





Benj and Rich tied the knot in Hong Kong Source: Supplied by Benj Mudie





Benj and Rich celebrate their anniversary on the day they first met because they don’t know when they officially became together. They eventually got married in Hong Kong.





The challenge of being apart

When they were dating, the challenge of being apart was imminent. Benj had to travel often between the Philippines and Australia to do his teaching placements and play rugby.





"It came to a point where we had to decide where to permanently settle especially with COVID-19 happening. Then things weren’t going good as expected with Benj’s work as a teacher back in the Philippines."





Benj managed to successfully transfer his employment to Australia, but Rich’s hasn’t fully decided yet whether she would want to move to Canberra permanently or not. The distance was proving to be a challenge, but their desire to make it work prevailed.





Rich in one of her trips to Australia Source: Supplied by Benj Mudie





“It was a transitional phase where we were trying to work out where we will be happier. Getting a permanent job at an international school in the Philippines is very competitive. Now that I have a family, I need to find something that is secured. I decided to come back to Australia for family reasons.”





Benj went back to Australia while Rich stayed back in the Philippines until the show she was doing ended. Rich made a couple of short trips to Canberra whenever she got a break from work. While Benj travelled back to the Philippines during school holidays or in between terms to see Rich. During this time, both were already planning their future together.





The move to Australia and their baby Bella

Benj and Rich welcomed a baby girl Bella a year before they decided to move to Australia. It was the turning point of their lives. Both knew that their daughter will have a better life in Australia with free health and a better educational system. They had to do the best for their growing family.





When Rich gave birth, and although she was still doing some acting jobs in the Philippines and travelling between projects, she finally decided to move to Australia with Benj.





Ben, Rich and Bella Source: Supplied by Benj Mudie





It was particularly hard for Rich to leave her family in the Philippines. But she appreciates that Australia promotes equality and fairness regardless of your status in the community. She currently works as an early childhood educator and works part-time in the hospitality industry.





In raising their daughter in Australia, both wanted Bella to instil the value of being family-oriented, respect the elders, and practice the act of “ pagmamano ”.





“We teach Bella to “ mano ” to the elders because working at an early childhood education centre I can already see the difference of upbringing here in Australia as compared to the Philippines where kids are taught to be confident and independent. We want Bella to be very close to our family even when she becomes older.”





They are aiming to have the best of both cultures to be inculcated to their first-born.





When asked for their advice to couples who are currently apart due to the pandemic, Rich said to always keep the communications open and constant. Benj added to ensure that there should always be positive affirmations and know that there is another person at the other end who loves you dearly.





Benj and Rich hope to travel back to the Philippines when the hard international travel restriction eases.





