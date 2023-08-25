'Lumpia, monggo, kare-kare, kaldereta at sisig':Highlighting Filipino Cuisine in Buwan ng Wika 2023

Key Points Chef Fhred Erick Batalona aims to introduce the culture and elevate Filipino cuisine in Australia.

Their menu is vegan and suitable for those on a diet or following a gluten-free lifestyle.

In the celebration, attendees will also witness performances by Filipino entertainers in singing and rap, along with a Drag show, fashion show, and art exhibit by renowned Filipino artist Chloe Caday.

Dubbed 'A Night of Filipino Food, Drinks, Art, Fashion, and Performances', the Language Month 2023 celebration will be held in Melbourne, Victoria on Saturday, August 26, 2023.





According to Chef Fhred Erick Batalona, he is one of the chefs in Australia who promotes the culture of Filipino food in this country.





"Our food is already great, it just needs to look tasty. I want to highlight the flavors and make it aesthetically pleasing for people to want to eat our food because we eat with our eyes," Chef Fhred added.





Additionally, this year they are preparing a 7-course menu, featuring Filipino cocktails, desserts, and cold drinks.





Pan Seared Beef, Eggplant, Onions, and Snake Beans with a roasted peanut sauce, Kare-Kare powder paired with Bagoong (Filipino Sauteed Shrimp Paste). Source: Chef Fhred Erick Batalona by Ervin Avena Kare-kare is one of the most famous dishes in the Philippines. It is usually made with stewed oxtail and tripe, but for this occasion, it was made into skewers.





Slow Cooked Pork with Sisig Sauce with Aromatics and Calamansi on a Cracker. Source: Chef Fhred Erick Batalona by Ervin Avena



Sisig is also a favorite among Filipinos. The original sisig is made from sliced pork mask with the nose and ears. Chicken liver, pork brain, onions, and lime are also mixed in. However, there are now different versions of sisig that can be tasted in the country.



Stewed Green Mungbean with Heirloom Rice topped with Fried Kang-Kong (Water Spinach). Source: Chef Fhred Erick Batalona by Ervin Avena Mungbean stew has always been a favorite food among Filipinos because it is simple to make yet full of flavour.





Mushroom spread at pandesal. Source: Chef Fhred Batalona by Ervin Avena This is a version of the liver spread, similar to Pâté, but mushrooms are used instead, along with soy sauce to enhance the flavor of the spread.





It's usually in a can and eaten with bread or used in dipping sauces, but this time it is placed on top of housemade Pandesal.





Pandesal is a traditional bread in the Philippines commonly consumed during breakfast, but it can also be used as bread for lunch or dinner.





Deep Fried Vegetable Spring Rolls and Pandan Ash. Source: Chef Fhred Batalona by Ervin Avena Lumpia is always included in Filipino parties and Pandan Ash is added to make it tasty.



Coconut sorbet topped with toasted desiccated coconuts. Source:Chef Fhred Batalona by Ervin Avena Sorbetes is a traditional ice cream that originated in the Philippines and is unique in using coconut milk or buffalo milk as the main ingredients.





Attendees can also watch the performances of Pinoy entertainers in singing, rap, and drag shows.





Barong is a Filipino traditional outfit woven with Pineapple or Abaca. This combines colonial Spanish and pre-colonial native Filipino designs. Source:Chef Fhred Batalona by Ervin Avena Filipino creations will also shine in the fashion show and artworks by artist Chloe Caday.





Chef Fhred hopes that many more Filipinos will join the celebration to explore the rich culture and savor the more delectable tastes of our own cuisine.





"What we do is essentially allow people to discover us and also allow Filipinos to rediscover our cuisine and culture and reimagine what we could become, rather than remain stagnant.



