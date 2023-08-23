Filipino chefs take the spotlight at the World Food Championships Australia 2023

Key Points The Filipino chefs emerged as champions in the BBQ, Cheese, and Seafood categories.

Filipino chefs admitted that their parents had a significant influence on their achievements.

The Filipino Chefs Association of Victoria has a call to action.

The World Food Championships Australia features a range of categories including BBQ, Seafood, Dessert, Burger, Cocktail, Cheese, and Vegetarian, providing participants the opportunity to showcase their cooking and creative skills as well as exhibit their prowess in preparing Australia's finest dishes.





The competition is renowned globally for launching careers and life-changing experiences.





It takes place in Melbourne or Sydney with the chance to advance to Dallas, Texas, and be hailed as a World Champion.



Champion BBQ category: Conchinillo and Signature Chicken BBQ with Tomato Gastrique, Apple & Ginger Salad. Source: Chef Princess Anne Uy The Manila Chicken BBQ emerged as the winning dish for Chef Princess Anne Uy in the Barbecue category, and this will be her ticket to compete in America come November.





Chef Eloisa Nanini Champion - Cheese Category: Leche Flan Cheesecake with Macapuno decorated with Sugar Art for crunch component garnished with Mint Leaves. Source: Lente by Jake Gelvezon On the other hand, the young chef from Antique in Western Visayas, Eloisa Nanini, showcased her specialty, the Leche Flan Cheesecake and she was hailed as the champion in the cheese category of the competition.





Chef Lyn Richardson, Champion - Seafood Category: Snapper "Otak-Otak" with Lobster and Nyonya Curry Sauce, finger lime & lemon balm. Source: Lente by Jake Gelvezon Meanwhile, the Filipino-Singaporean Chinese chef, Chef Lyn Richardson, considered her dream fulfilled as she proved her ability to compete alongside numerous chefs from around the world. Her special fish cake, 'Otak Otak', was crowned champion in the seafood category.





The champions expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the support shown by the Filipino Chefs Association of Victoria during the competition.



The Filipino champions from [Right in the front row] are Chef Princess Anne Uy, Chef Lyn Richardson, and Chef Eloisa Nanini, next in a row from the [Right] are the Filipino Chefs Association of Victoria Business mentor Alex Apawan Sy and Chef Rommel Cao, with special guest Philippine Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo in Melbourne, Victoria and Chef Uy's husband Marc Nacua during the 5th Long Table event in Melbourne. Source: Lente by Jake Gelvezon In fact, a 5th Long Table event was held, spearheaded by the Filipino Chefs Association of Victoria Inc, led by Business Mentor Alex Apawan Sy and Chef Rommel Cao, at Enelssie Cafe & Grill in Melbourne.





During the celebration, the three champions showcased once again their winning dishes and desserts.



Filipino Chefs Association of Victoria Inc Chef Rommel Cao and Business mentor Alex Apawan Sy during the 5th Long Table event in Melbourne. Source: Lente by Jake Gelvezon According to them, the success of Filipinos in the culinary field here in Australia serves as proof that they are truly skilled and capable of competing on a global scale.



