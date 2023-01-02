SBS Filipino

Saving money tops the New Year’s resolution for 2023

Saving money tops the New Year's resolution for 2023

Published 2 January 2023 at 1:26pm
By TJ Correa
Presented by with Annalyn Violata
A research found that more than 40% percent of Australians will stash away more cash this new year.

Highlights
  • A survey from Finder of more than 1,000 respondents nationwide revealed that 74% of women and 70% of men set their goals for 2023.
  • Compare the Market released a research saying that saving money is the top new years resolution for Australians this year.
  • Commonwealth Bank of Australia also released a new consumer research revealing Australians are looking to reduce expenses, increase savings and lift their incomes as part of their New Year’s resolutions
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST:
Saving money tops the New Year’s resolution for 2023

02/01/202308:34
