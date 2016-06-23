SBS Filipino

Main parties' multicultural policy responses 'lukewarm': FECCA

Published 23 June 2016 at 11:26am
By Kristina Kukolja
Source: SBS
The national group representing migrant communities has accused the two main political parties of a lukewarm response to the policy priorities of Australia's ethnic groups. Image: Voters in Bennelong, 2010 elections(AAP)

The Federation of Ethnic Communities' Councils of Australia (FECCA) has written to the Coalition and Labor, as well as the Greens, seeking commitments in 10 policy areas ahead of the federal election.

 



 





