Makeup artist turns to creative makeup during pandemic

Ms Flores admits that the lockdown in Victoria had affected her mentally, but she found a way to channel her emotions in a healthy way with the help of makeup.





“During the lockdown all my wedding gigs had to stop. There were times when I cried and I said to myself this is not me, I’m an extrovert and I love the outdoor. So I made a way to make use of my skills. I started to unleash my talent in creative makeup.”





While most people in Melbourne’s Filipino community know her as a bridal makeup artist, Ms Flores says she has more to offer.





“Most people know me as the bridal specialist but what they don’t know is that I can do other things like nail art, face painting and illusion makeup.”





Unleashing her inner self through creative makeup

With very limited movements during the lockdown, Ms Flores focused on making video contents to unleash her inner creativity and self-expression.





“I tried to find my niche so I made 5 minute make-up look, videos on product recommendations and also made videos on creative/illusion make up.”





Creative makeup by Blezel Anne Flores Source: Blezel Anne Flores





She adds exploring on creative makeup kept her sanity during the many months of lockdown and it allowed her to create extraordinary looks.





For her, there is an artistic element to makeup wherein the face is the canvas.





Creative makeup by Blezel Anne Flores Source: Blezel Anne Flores





Resourcefulness can go a long way

With the closure of non-essential shops, Ms Flores says she shopped in her pantry for prosthetic materials.





"During the lockdown we weren't able to go out so I sourced some of my prosthetics from the kitchen. I used dough for example."





She adds, some of the things that can be used are flour, melted chocolate, toothpick, straw, gloves and sponge.





Back in business

During the lockdown Ms Flores says she earned money through her online make up classes.





"To earn extra income, I launched my zoom makeup tutorial and I was pleased that many people joined."

















