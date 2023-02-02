'Male circumcision in Australia': Is it necessary or a choice?

Key Points Circumcision is part of Filipino culture and is also recorded in the Bible. There are also many studies that claim benefits to circumcision

Arnaldo Enciso's family from Victoria continues to take Filipino culture and tradition, ignoring the cost to have their son circumcised in Australia

Most Filipino-Australians with male children look for a Filipino GP or doctor to perform the circumcision

According to Dr Angelica Logarta-Scott from Sydney circumcision is a personal decision of the child and the parents or family, based on their culture and beliefs

Machinist Arnaldo Enciso from Victoria strives to look for a Filipino doctor to do the procedure for his 13-year-old son's circumcision, and finally, the surgery was done last December 2022.





"It's a bit costly I paid $800 which covers consultation and the surgery, but I found confidence that a Filipino doctor will do the procedure for my son. The whole family is happy," Arnaldo explains.





Arnaldo also stressed that they have ultimately decided that their son will undergo circumcision because it is part of their culture and being a Christian, the family believes that what is written in the Bible should be followed.



Circumcision is a personal decision of the patient and parents based on their culture and beliefs. Credit: Dr Angelica Logarta-Scott Dr Angelica Logarta-Scott, a GP, explained that circumcision is a personal decision of the patient, parents, and the entire family based on their culture and beliefs.





It would be best that parents should explain first to their child the importance of circumcision before GPs intervention.





Circumcision is the surgical removal of the skin covering the tip of the penis.





Dr Scott also added that it is best to do it before the boy turns teenager and before the skin hardens o thickens.





"Based on studies, circumcision has medical benefits, first it reduces the risk of urinary tract infection, reduces the risk of sexually transmitted infection, reduces the risk of penile cancer, and improves hygiene."







Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.











