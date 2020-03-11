Migrant workers still lag behind others in Australian workforce

Highlights The Australian Bureau of Statistics, has been investigating the nature of the country's workforce for years.

Its latest report takes new data into account, such as personal income tax, giving a more complete picture of who works where and for how much.

According to the ABS report, migrant workers held over 26 per cent of all jobs in Australia in the 2019-2020 financial year, while representing almost 30 per cent of the population.

The report focuses on the 2019-2020 financial year and shows the national median annual personal income of migrants was slightly above $45,000 around $7,000 less than the population as a whole.









