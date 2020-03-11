SBS Filipino

Migrant workers still lag behind others in Australian workforce

Last May, a Grattan institute report concluded that: "Sectors such as hospitality rely much more on temporary migrants, especially international students, to fill less-skilled jobs at low wages." The new A-B-S report only underlines the importance of migrant workers to the economy. Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE

Published 21 December 2022 at 4:07pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Maridel Martinez
A new report shows migrant workers are more likely to be employed in lower paid industries regardless of their actual skills.

Highlights
  • The Australian Bureau of Statistics, has been investigating the nature of the country's workforce for years.
  • Its latest report takes new data into account, such as personal income tax, giving a more complete picture of who works where and for how much.
  • According to the ABS report, migrant workers held over 26 per cent of all jobs in Australia in the 2019-2020 financial year, while representing almost 30 per cent of the population.
The report focuses on the 2019-2020 financial year and shows the national median annual personal income of migrants was slightly above $45,000 around $7,000 less than the population as a whole.




