Migrant workers still lag behind others in Australian workforce

Highlights
- The Australian Bureau of Statistics, has been investigating the nature of the country's workforce for years.
- Its latest report takes new data into account, such as personal income tax, giving a more complete picture of who works where and for how much.
- According to the ABS report, migrant workers held over 26 per cent of all jobs in Australia in the 2019-2020 financial year, while representing almost 30 per cent of the population.
The report focuses on the 2019-2020 financial year and shows the national median annual personal income of migrants was slightly above $45,000 around $7,000 less than the population as a whole.
LISTEN TO
'Give me a shot': Why high-achieving migrants are taking odd jobs to survive
SBS Filipino
11/03/202010:39