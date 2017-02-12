SBS Filipino

Mardi Gras Film Festival 2017

Paul Struthers, Festival Director of the Mardi Gras Film Festival

Paul Struthers, Festival Director of the Mardi Gras Film Festival Source: Supplied/J. Atienza

Published 12 February 2017 at 11:41am, updated 12 February 2017 at 2:16pm
By Jake Atienza
Available in other languages

This year's Mardi Gras Film Festival reflects "the increased representation of diversity" within the LGBTQI community, so says the fil festival Director Paul Struthers. Queer Screen's 24th Mardi Gras Film Festival is an annual film festival showcasing films with LGBTQI themed stories. Line-up for this year includes a selection of films from Germany, Canada, USA, Australia, the Philippines and more. The festival screens from 15 February to 2 March, 2017. Image: Paul Struthers, Festival Director of the Mardi Gras Film Festival (Supplied/J. Atienza)

Struthers adds that "one of the mantras for this year is that there is something for everyone", stating that the festival reaches out to the LGBTQI and non-LGBTQI community.

 

The program's "diversity of genre of the films, diversity of ethnicity of the films, and countries of the films, diversity of sexuality in the films" lives up to this mantra.

 

A forum about the 'Importance of Queer Cinema in the Asia Pacific' will take place next to the line-up of international and Australian films.

 

This forum will be attended by delegates from the Asia Pacific Queer Film Festival Alliance, a partnership with several local and Asia Pacific queer film festivals.

 

The Mardi Gras Film Festival includes Oscar-nominated film Moonlight, The Revival: Women and the Word, Out of Iraq, 1:54, and Coming Out.

 

Out Run, a documentary about the world's first LGBTQI political party in the Philippines, will also be screening at the Mardigras Film Festival.

 

More information can be found on www.queerscreen.org.au.

 

