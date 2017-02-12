Mardi Gras Film Festival 2017

Struthers adds that "one of the mantras for this year is that there is something for everyone", stating that the festival reaches out to the LGBTQI and non-LGBTQI community.











The program's "diversity of genre of the films, diversity of ethnicity of the films, and countries of the films, diversity of sexuality in the films" lives up to this mantra.











A forum about the 'Importance of Queer Cinema in the Asia Pacific' will take place next to the line-up of international and Australian films.











This forum will be attended by delegates from the Asia Pacific Queer Film Festival Alliance, a partnership with several local and Asia Pacific queer film festivals.











The Mardi Gras Film Festival includes Oscar-nominated film Moonlight, The Revival: Women and the Word, Out of Iraq, 1:54, and Coming Out.











Out Run, a documentary about the world's first LGBTQI political party in the Philippines, will also be screening at the Mardigras Film Festival.











More information can be found on www.queerscreen.org.au.









