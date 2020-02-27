Mardi Gras, What Matters: "Love, care and equality" among the LGBTIQ and the community

This year's Mardi Gras is focused on the theme "What Matters!" and for the Filipino Lesbian and Gay Community (Flagcom) & Friends it is "love, care and equality" that truly matters.





Coinciding the 42nd year since the 1978 demonstration, Flagcom is celebrating their 10th year anniversary as it aims to further promote equality and recognition of the LGBTIQ's contribution to the society. Albert Prias (front, right) with other members of Flagcom & Friends and the candidates & winners of the Mardi Gras International Queen 2020 Source: Bob Reyes





"Marami ring miyembro ng LGBTI na mga doktor, mga nurses, mga teachers, kaya what matters is what we can do for the community, to do some improvements," says Flagcom & Friends co-founder Albert Prias, adding "karamay naman kami ng pag-unlad ng community (ng Australia) at ng Philippines din dahil prino-promote namin ang culture ng Philippines."







(There are also many members of LGBTI who are doctors, nurses, teachers, so what matters is what we can do for the community, to do some improvements). (We are also part of the development of the community (of Australia) and also of the Philippines as we promote the culture of the Philippines.)





Winners of the Mardi Gras Queen International 2020 who will be gracing the Philippine Department of Tourism and Flagcom's float at the Sydney Mardi Gras parade Source: DreamLove Photography Sydney





In coordination with Flagcom, the Philippine Department of Tourism's float will be decorated and be part of the parade, in an "Adam and Eve" theme which would showcase Philippine tourism as well as the winners of the Mardi Gras International Queen 2020.





The 2020 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade is live on SBS TV and SBS OnDemand from 7:30pm on Saturday 29 February.





