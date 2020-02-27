SBS Filipino

Mardi Gras, What Matters: "Love, care and equality" among the LGBTIQ and the community

SBS Filipino

Sydney Mardi Gras

Few of the Mardi Gras International Queen 2020 candidates Source: Bob Reyes

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 February 2020 at 4:48pm, updated 27 February 2020 at 4:58pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade gets underway, Filipino LGBTIQ community promotes social cohesion and community harmony as it join in the New South Wales' second-largest annual festivity.

Published 27 February 2020 at 4:48pm, updated 27 February 2020 at 4:58pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This year's Mardi Gras is focused on the theme "What Matters!" and for the Filipino Lesbian and Gay Community (Flagcom) & Friends it is "love, care and equality" that truly matters.

Coinciding the 42nd year since the 1978 demonstration, Flagcom is celebrating their 10th year anniversary as it aims to further promote equality and recognition of the LGBTIQ's contribution to the society.
Flagcom
Albert Prias (front, right) with other members of Flagcom & Friends and the candidates & winners of the Mardi Gras International Queen 2020 Source: Bob Reyes


"Marami ring miyembro ng LGBTI na mga doktor, mga nurses, mga teachers, kaya what matters is what we can do for the community, to do some improvements," says Flagcom & Friends co-founder Albert Prias, adding "karamay naman kami ng pag-unlad ng community (ng Australia) at ng Philippines din dahil prino-promote namin ang culture ng Philippines."


(There are also many members of LGBTI who are doctors, nurses, teachers, so what matters is what we can do for the community, to do some improvements). (We are also part of the development of the community (of Australia) and also of the Philippines as we promote the culture of the Philippines.)

Mardi Gras Queen International 2020
Winners of the Mardi Gras Queen International 2020 who will be gracing the Philippine Department of Tourism and Flagcom's float at the Sydney Mardi Gras parade Source: DreamLove Photography Sydney


In coordination with Flagcom, the Philippine Department of Tourism's float will be decorated and be part of the parade, in an "Adam and Eve" theme which would showcase Philippine tourism as well as the winners of the Mardi Gras International Queen 2020.

The 2020 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade is live on SBS TV and SBS OnDemand from 7:30pm on Saturday 29 February.

Also read

READ MORE

40th Mardi Gras: bigger and brighter celebration for Filipino LGBTIQs too

Michelle Binas is Mardi Gras International Queen 2018



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom