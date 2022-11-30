Philippine Embassy holds successful mobile consular mission in Perth

Highlights Based on the 2021 Australian Census there are 46,000 Filipinos and Australians with Filipino descent living Western Australia.

Around 1,073 passport applications and 87 dual citizenship petitions were processed during the visit.

The consular mission was supported by Philippine Honorary Consul to Perth Ms. Virma Symons and Filipino community leaders in Perth

The mission was led by Consul General Aian Caringal who met with Michelle Hopkins Roberts, speaker of the Western Australia Legislative Assembly. They discussed the contributions of Filipinos in the region and the state government’s support for Filipino seafarers during the height of the COVID pandemic.



