Philippine Embassy holds successful mobile consular mission in Perth

Consul General Aian Caringal of the Philippine Embassy in Canberra met the Hon. Michelle Hopkins Roberts, Speaker of the Western Australia (WA) Legislative Assembly during the Philippine Embassy’s mobile consular mission in Perth. Credit: Philippine Embassy in Canberra

Published 30 November 2022 at 3:50pm, updated 18 minutes ago at 5:16pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

The Philippine Embassy's mobile consular mission in Perth, Western Australia was held from 7 -14 of November

Highlights
  • Based on the 2021 Australian Census there are 46,000 Filipinos and Australians with Filipino descent living Western Australia.
  • Around 1,073 passport applications and 87 dual citizenship petitions were processed during the visit.
  • The consular mission was supported by Philippine Honorary Consul to Perth Ms. Virma Symons and Filipino community leaders in Perth
The mission was led by Consul General Aian Caringal who met with Michelle Hopkins Roberts, speaker of the Western Australia Legislative Assembly. They discussed the contributions of Filipinos in the region and the state government’s support for Filipino seafarers during the height of the COVID pandemic.

