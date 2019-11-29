Max Eigenmann wins Best Actress at Asia Pacific Screen Awards

Max was among hundreds of artists from all over the world who attended the awards night at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Center.





Among the nominees in the Best Performance by an actress are Ji-Hu Park of South Korea and the United States and Yong Mei of People's Republic of China.





Max Eigenmann with 2019 APSA winners (L-R) Manoj Bajpayee, Philippe Bellaiche, Ridham Janve, Jang Young-Hwan, and Rodd Rathjen . Source: Supplied by Celeste Macintosh





According to Max, it is a great honour for her to give voice to victims of domestic violence.





“It’s one of the most difficult roles that I ever played in my entire career. It really took so much for me to have played it and the trust to be the voice of women all over the world, as well as our country for domestic violence is such an honour.”











Members of the Filipino community attended the gala night to show support for Max and other Filipino filmmakers and artists nominated for their works.





Max Eigenmann with the members of the Filipino community at the APSA gala night. Source: Supplied by Celeste Macintosh





Max comes from a family of well-known actors in the Philippine film industry. She is the son of late actor Mark Gil and actress Bing Pimentel. She is also the nephew of veteran actors Cherie Gil and Michael de Mesa.





Director Lav Diaz, who was nominated for the Achievement in Directing category was not able to attend the awards night.





This is not the first time Filipino artists have been recognised at APSA. Last year, National Artist for Music Maestro Ryan Cayabyab and director Khavn dela Cruz were nominated for the films ' Ang Larawa n' and ' Balangiga ' (Howling Wilderness).





In 2017, Bianca Balbuena won the International Federation of Film Producers Associations award for her unique contribution to the film industry.





For the full list of winners, visit the APSA website .





