SBS Filipino

Max Eigenmann wins Best Actress at Asia Pacific Screen Awards

SBS Filipino

APSA winner, Best Actress, Max Eigenmann

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 November 2019 at 12:24pm, updated 2 December 2019 at 1:37pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Max Eigenmann wins Best Actress at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) for her performance in the film 'Verdict,' by internationally-acclaimed director Raymond Ribay Gutierrez.

Published 29 November 2019 at 12:24pm, updated 2 December 2019 at 1:37pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Max was among hundreds of artists from all over the world who attended the awards night at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Center.

Among the nominees in the Best Performance by an actress are Ji-Hu Park of South Korea and the United States and Yong Mei of People's Republic of China. 

APSA 2019 winners, Max Eigenmann
Max Eigenmann with 2019 APSA winners (L-R) Manoj Bajpayee, Philippe Bellaiche, Ridham Janve, Jang Young-Hwan, and Rodd Rathjen . Source: Supplied by Celeste Macintosh


According to Max, it is a great honour for her to give voice to victims of domestic violence.

“It’s one of the most difficult roles that I ever played in my entire career. It really took so much for me to have played it and the trust to be the voice of women all over the world, as well as our country for domestic violence is such an honour.”  



Members of the Filipino community attended the gala night to show support for Max and other Filipino filmmakers and artists nominated for their works.

APSA 2019, Max Eigenmann
Max Eigenmann with the members of the Filipino community at the APSA gala night. Source: Supplied by Celeste Macintosh


Max comes from a family of well-known actors in the Philippine film industry. She is the son of late actor Mark Gil and actress Bing Pimentel. She is also the nephew of veteran actors Cherie Gil and Michael de Mesa.

Director Lav Diaz, who was nominated for the Achievement in Directing category was not able to attend the awards night. 

This is not the first time Filipino artists have been recognised at APSA. Last year, National Artist for Music Maestro Ryan Cayabyab and director Khavn dela Cruz were nominated for the films 'Ang Larawan' and 'Balangiga' (Howling Wilderness).

READ MORE

Filipino films nominated in 2018 Asia Pacific Screen Awards in Brisbane



In 2017, Bianca Balbuena won the International Federation of Film Producers Associations award for her unique contribution to the film industry.

For the full list  of winners, visit the
APSA website


Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom