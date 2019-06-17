Meet River Daz, undefeated kickboxer

Daz is set to fight against American on July 6th in Orlando, Florida for Glory Kickboxing.
Kickboxing: River Daz (in red shorts) Source: William Luu
Published 17 June 2019 at 12:53pm, updated 20 June 2019 at 5:41pm
By Thad Mangalino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Undefeated Kickboxer River Daz is a full-blooded Pinoy who grew up in Melbourne. With 24 professional fights - 23 wins and one draw, and has won multiple titles in Australia as well as overseas.
