Meet River Daz, undefeated kickboxer

River Daz kickboxing

Kickboxing: River Daz (in red shorts) Source: William Luu

Published 17 June 2019 at 12:53pm, updated 20 June 2019 at 5:41pm
By Thad Mangalino
Undefeated Kickboxer River Daz is a full-blooded Pinoy who grew up in Melbourne. With 24 professional fights - 23 wins and one draw, and has won multiple titles in Australia as well as overseas.

Daz is set to fight against American 
Justin Greskiewicz
 on July 6th in Orlando, Florida for Glory Kickboxing.

