Meet the 'Titas of Melbourne'

- They were active members of the Filipino international students organization in Melbourne, FASTCO
- They have become popular among fellow international students, many seek their help from opening bank accounts to love advice.
- They have become the source of information for international students when it comes to Australian workplace rights
Ethel Villafranca and May Red Zafra meet while completing their post graduate studies in Melbourne
' The tita network is a big help to our fellow Filipinos particularly during the pandemic' says Ethel Villafranca and May Red Zafra
