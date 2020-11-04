SBS Filipino

Meet the 'Titas of Melbourne'

Ethel Villafranca (left) and May Red Zafra (right) have fully embraced their 'titaness', happy to help and support fellow Filipinos in need. Source: E Villafranca and M Red Zafra

Published 4 November 2020 at 6:18pm
By Maridel Martinez
Every Filipino has a 'tita' (aunt) who has become their mentor, adviser and life coach. Meet Ethel Villafranca and May Red Zafra, certified 'Titas of Melbourne'

  • They were active members of the Filipino international students organization in Melbourne, FASTCO
  • They have become popular among fellow international students, many seek their help from opening bank accounts to love advice.
  • They have become the source of information for international students when it comes to Australian workplace rights
Ethel Villafranca and May Red Zafra meet while completing their post graduate studies in Melbourne

 

' The tita network  is a big help to our fellow Filipinos particularly during the pandemic' says Ethel Villafranca and May Red Zafra

Understanding the Filipino 'tita' culture



