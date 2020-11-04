Meet the 'Titas of Melbourne'

highlights They were active members of the Filipino international students organization in Melbourne, FASTCO

They have become popular among fellow international students, many seek their help from opening bank accounts to love advice.

They have become the source of information for international students when it comes to Australian workplace rights

Ethel Villafranca and May Red Zafra meet while completing their post graduate studies in Melbourne











Advertisement

' The tita network is a big help to our fellow Filipinos particularly during the pandemic' says Ethel Villafranca and May Red Zafra





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO





READ MORE Understanding the Filipino 'tita' culture







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily



