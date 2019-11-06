Meet your favourite PBA Legends at the 2019 Philippine Christmas Festival

Among the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Legends coming to the early Filipino Christmas festivities in Sydney include PBA’s Top 40 Greatest Players, Allan Caidic, Jerry Codiñera, Jojo Lastimosa and former two-time MVP Willie Miller; Ginebra’s foursome of Noli Locsin, Bal David, Vince Hizon and EJ Feihl, and enforcer Nelson Asaytono.





Want to get up-close with these Pinoy basketball legends? You can vote for your favourite PBA Legends to get a chance to have a selfie with your favourite basketball star and a chance to win a ticket to watch them play at the Legends 3x3 Allstar Battle at Blacktown Leisure Centre on 13 November.





Vida Aquino-Fernandez, founder of the Association of Pinoy Students in Australia (APSA) shares the mechanics of how to vote and win.





Also Read What to expect at the Philippine Christmas Festival 2019





