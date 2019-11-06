SBS Filipino

Meet your favourite PBA Legends at the 2019 Philippine Christmas Festival

SBS Filipino

PBA Legends

Who's your favourite PBA Legend? Source: PCC NSW

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 November 2019 at 12:35pm, updated 6 November 2019 at 12:38pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A star-studded PBA Legends squad will grace the fourth Philippine Christmas Festival this 09-10 November at the Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour in Sydney.

Published 6 November 2019 at 12:35pm, updated 6 November 2019 at 12:38pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Among the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Legends coming to the early Filipino Christmas festivities in Sydney include PBA’s Top 40 Greatest Players, Allan Caidic, Jerry Codiñera, Jojo Lastimosa and former two-time MVP Willie Miller; Ginebra’s foursome of Noli Locsin, Bal David, Vince Hizon and EJ Feihl, and enforcer Nelson Asaytono.

Want to get up-close with these Pinoy basketball legends? You can vote for your favourite PBA Legends to get a chance to have a selfie with your favourite basketball star and a chance to win a ticket to watch them play at the Legends 3x3 Allstar Battle at Blacktown Leisure Centre on 13 November.

Vida Aquino-Fernandez, founder of the Association of Pinoy Students in Australia (APSA) shares the mechanics of how to vote and win.

Also Read

What to expect at the Philippine Christmas Festival 2019



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom