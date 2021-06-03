Melbourne lockdown extends with a regional reprieve

Highlights The stay-at-home orders will be lifted for regional Victoria from midnight

No new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in New South Wales, but the state's South Coast remains on high alert after a person from Melbourne visited the area while potentially infectious with coronavirus

The Morrison government is continuing to resist calls to provide Victorian workers with financial support as a result of the latest lockdown

Melbourne will stay in lockdown for a further seven days as health officials remain concerned about a more contagious coronavirus variant.





The city will remain under lockdown until 11.59pm, 10 June, with five exceptions to leave home- buying essential supplies, approved work, to giving or receiving care, exercise, or vaccinations.





Year 11 and 12 students will be able to return to face-to-face learning, and outdoor jobs such as painting and landscaping will become authorised.





Acting Victorian Premier James Merlino says some restrictions will be eased for regional Victoria.





"At the end of another seven days we do expect to be in a position to carefully ease restrictions in Melbourne, but there will continue to differences between the settings in Melbourne compared to regional Victoria. I want to be upfront people that even if all goes well we won't be able to have people from Melbourne travelling to regional Victoria during the Queen’s birthday long weekend. The risk of exporting this virus is just too high."











