Men encouarged to look after their mental health

"The most important step is to acknowledge that you have a problem" Brodie Bush, veteran and VBA nurse on trauma and other mental health isues Source: Thirdman/Pexels

Published 16 June 2022 at 4:45pm
By Maridel Martinez
A recent study has found that 64% of men in Australia are not open about their problems and issues relating to mental health.

Australian Defence Force veteran Brodie Bush shares the importance of talking to someone about your worries, problems, and mental health

Highlights 

  • Every individual particularly veterans will have different reactions to trauma 
  • Almost one in five men in Australia do not discuss their mental health
  • The most important step is to acknowledge you have a problem and then  talk to someone
13-19 June is Men's Health Week 

