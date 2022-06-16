Men encouarged to look after their mental health

Australian Defence Force veteran Brodie Bush shares the importance of talking to someone about your worries, problems, and mental health
Highlights
Advertisement
- Every individual particularly veterans will have different reactions to trauma
- Almost one in five men in Australia do not discuss their mental health
- The most important step is to acknowledge you have a problem and then talk to someone
13-19 June is Men's Health Week
ALSO READ / LISTEN TO
Listen to 10am-11am daily
Follow us on for more stories