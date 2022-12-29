SBS News in Filipino, Thursday, 29 December

Highlights
- The Department of Tourism (DOT) naitala 2.46 milyon international arrivals sa Pilipinas hangang ika-19 ng Disyermbre
- Pope Francis has asked for prayers for former pope Benedict, saying he is "very sick".
- Prime MInister Anthony Albanese says a referendum on an Indigenous Voice To Parliament will be held this time next year.
- The Department of Tourism (DOT) records 2.46 million international arrivals in the Philippines since 19 December higher than the initial 1.7 million target for 2022.
