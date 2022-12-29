SBS Filipino

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday, 29 December

The Vatican said in a statement that the previous pope Benedict had suffered a sudden "worsening" of his health in recent hours (28 December) but his condition was "under control" and that he was receiving constant medical attention. Credit: Francesco Nigro/Pixabay

Published 29 December 2022 at 11:10am
By Maridel Maritinez
Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Highlights
  • The Department of Tourism (DOT) naitala 2.46 milyon international arrivals sa Pilipinas hangang ika-19 ng Disyermbre
  • Pope Francis has asked for prayers for former pope Benedict, saying he is "very sick".
  • Prime MInister Anthony Albanese says a referendum on an Indigenous Voice To Parliament will be held this time next year.
  • The Department of Tourism (DOT) records 2.46 million international arrivals in the Philippines since 19 December higher than the initial 1.7 million target for 2022.
Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.


