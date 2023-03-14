Essential workers priced out of rental market

APARTMENT HOUSING STOCK

A new report has examined the award wages of 15 essential worker categories and found there are very few regions in Australia where these workers can afford to rent. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

A new report has found essential workers are being priced out of the rental market across Australia, with many spending at least two-thirds of their income on rent.

Key Points
  • Aged care, child care, nurses, cleaners, hospitality, postal and freight workers are among those being priced out of the market.
  • The report found Queensland has become one of the most expensive states for renters.
  • Everybody's Home coalition, are calling on the federal government to build 20,000 social and affordable houses a year, to overcome what it says is a shortfall of 640,000 dwellings.

The federal government's proposed housing reform package includes a $10 billion housing future fund to finance the construction of 30,000 social and affordable rental dwellings over five years.

 


Share

