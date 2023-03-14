Essential workers priced out of rental market

Key Points
- Aged care, child care, nurses, cleaners, hospitality, postal and freight workers are among those being priced out of the market.
- The report found Queensland has become one of the most expensive states for renters.
- Everybody's Home coalition, are calling on the federal government to build 20,000 social and affordable houses a year, to overcome what it says is a shortfall of 640,000 dwellings.
The federal government's proposed housing reform package includes a $10 billion housing future fund to finance the construction of 30,000 social and affordable rental dwellings over five years.
LISTEN TO
Australia's affordable rentals halve over 12 months
SBS Filipino
14/03/202309:19
LISTEN TO
Australians seek out affordable housing amid rising costs
SBS Filipino
09/01/202307:04