Migrant was blackmailed into working without pay

The exterior of Fair Work Commission Building

The Fair Work Ombudsman says workers on temporary visas made up 1 in 5 cases of workplace mistreatment last financial year Source: AAP

Published 21 June 2019 at 2:28pm, updated 21 June 2019 at 2:32pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The Fair Work Ombudsman says workers on temporary visas made up 1 in 5 cases of workplace mistreatment last financial year. One migrant from India has told SBS World News about his experience of being blackmailed into working without pay, for eight months.

