Migrants not a worry - unless they come by boat: Scanlon report

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Migrants not a worry - unless they come by boat: Scanlon reportPlay07:34SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.46MB)Published 24 November 2016 at 10:36am, updated 24 November 2016 at 11:32amBy Kristina KukoljaPresented by Cybelle DionesSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Australians are less worried about immigration now than they have been at any point in almost a decade. Image: A Communities United Rally outside Sydney Town Hall in September 2015 (AAP)Published 24 November 2016 at 10:36am, updated 24 November 2016 at 11:32amBy Kristina KukoljaPresented by Cybelle DionesSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThat's according to the latest in a series of major national surveys on population issues. The results challenge current media and political narratives about an apparent rise in concern about migration and its impact on Australian society. ShareLatest podcast episodesState premiers call for Medicare overhaulSBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 JanuarySBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels