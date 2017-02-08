Mindanao News

Yes Source: Yes
Published 8 February 2017 at 5:41pm, updated 8 February 2017 at 5:43pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Armed Forces of the Philippines reiterated that the arrest of a National Democratic Front (NDF) consultant to the peace process at a checkpoint in Davao City on Monday has legal basis. Image: Filipino Ariel Arbitrario, one of consultant of the National Democratic Front (NDF) who was temporarily released in August last year to take part in the peace talks, displays an identification card and a safe conduct pass, following his arrest inside a military camp in Davao city, southern Philippines, 06 February 2017. (AAP Image/EPA/CERILO EBRANO)
Published 8 February 2017 at 5:41pm, updated 8 February 2017 at 5:43pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share