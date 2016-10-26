Mindanao Report

Image: Senator Manny Pacquiao ready for November fight in Las Vegas (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
Published 26 October 2016 at 3:56pm, updated 26 October 2016 at 4:03pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Eight-division world boxing champion, Senator Manny Pacquiao, is aiming to knock out reigning World Boxing Organization welterweight champion Jessie Vargas in their faceoff on November 5 in Las Vegas.
