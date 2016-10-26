SBS Filipino

Mindanao Report

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_576317.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 October 2016 at 3:56pm, updated 26 October 2016 at 4:03pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Eight-division world boxing champion, Senator Manny Pacquiao, is aiming to knock out reigning World Boxing Organization welterweight champion Jessie Vargas in their faceoff on November 5 in Las Vegas.

Published 26 October 2016 at 3:56pm, updated 26 October 2016 at 4:03pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: Senator Manny Pacquiao ready for November fight in Las Vegas (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks