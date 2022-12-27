Highlights
- Australia Philippines Business Council launched the project ‘A Taste of the Philippines’ to help the tourism and hospitality industry recover from the pandemic.
- APBC praised and supported the Philippine Airlines with the announcement of Perth - Manila direct flights that will commence on March 2023.
- There are unconfirmed reports of fast-food giant Jollibee opening in Australia but APBC said they are still finding the right timing and partners.
Mining, direct flights, Jollibee in Australia?: The business outlook between the Philippines and Australia this 2023
