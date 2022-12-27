SBS Filipino

Mining, direct flights, Jollibee in Australia?: The business outlook between the Philippines and Australia this 2023

Rafael Toda 2.JPG

Australia Philippines Business Council President Rafael Toda Credit: todax

Published 27 December 2022
By TJ Correa
SBS Filipino speaks with Australia Philippines Business Council’s President Rafael Toda about the trade and business prospects between the two countries this 2023.

Highlights
  • Australia Philippines Business Council launched the project ‘A Taste of the Philippines’ to help the tourism and hospitality industry recover from the pandemic.
  • APBC praised and supported the Philippine Airlines with the announcement of Perth - Manila direct flights that will commence on March 2023.
  • There are unconfirmed reports of fast-food giant Jollibee opening in Australia but APBC said they are still finding the right timing and partners.
LISTEN TO THE REPORT:
Mining, Perth-Manila flights, Jollibee?: Mga inaasahan sa kalakalan sa pagitan ng Australia at Pilipinas sa 2023 image

Mining, direct flights, Jollibee in Australia?: The business outlook between the Philippines and Australia this 2023

27/12/202212:11
