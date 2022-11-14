SBS Filipino

New cookbook by Australian-Filipino author Yasmin Newman highlights Philippine regional dishes

Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne hosted a book launch of “Under Coconut Skies” by Australian-Filipino author Yasmin Newman which highlights Filipino food.

Published 14 November 2022 at 2:01pm
By TJ Correa
Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne hosted a book launch of "Under Coconut Skies" by Australian-Filipino author Yasmin Newman which highlights Filipino food.

Highlights
  • Speaking to SBS Filipino, Yasmin Newman shared that living in Siargao inspired her to write “Under Coconut Skies”.
  • Aside from the book launch, a forum and networking were held for Filipino restaurateurs and food business owners in Victoria.
  • One of the speakers, Consul Commercial Alma Argayoso Philippine Trade and Investment Centre Sydney mentioned that Philippine food exports to Australia rose by 17% amid the pandemic.
  • Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo of the Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne welcomed the mushrooming of different Filipino-owned and Filipino-inspired businesses in Victoria.
