Mommy Ludy becomes digitally connected at 87 years old

Mommy Ludy has regular catch ups with her Manila based children and grandchildren through facetime or zoom Source: L Dellamas

Published 18 July 2020 at 1:42am, updated 21 July 2020 at 3:19pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
COVID-19 paved the way for 87-year-old Lourdes Dellamas, known to many as Mommy Ludy to become digitally connected.

Highlights
  • Majority of Australians over the age of 50 used digital technology as a source of important information and entertainment during the pandemic
  • The study has revealed that majority of Australians over the age of 50 learned to use he internet to remain connected to their loved ones
  • Mommy Ludy was repeatedly encouraged to become digitally connected
A recent study The Australian Seniors Series: Connectivity in the Age of COVID-19 has revealed that Australians over the age of 50 have adapted to the changes well and have motivated them to become digitally connected to their families and friends. 

 

'At the age of 87 years, I realized I was able to become a part of the mainstream' says Mommy Ludy 'life is a learning process, we never stop learning'

   

