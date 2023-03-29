More effort is needed to end the global tuberculosis epidemic

Key Points Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection with symptoms including cough, fevers, and weight loss, and it can ultimately result in death if left untreated. The standard and drug-resistant strains are both preventable and treatable.

Recent WHO data estimated 10.6 million people fell ill with tuberculosis in 2021, and 1.6 million people died.

Results International Australia is a non-government organisation that is trying to get the word out about the disease in hopes of creating a TB-free world by 2030.

Professor Justin Denholm, the Medical Director of the Victorian Tuberculosis Program, says the first step we need to take towards that T-B-free future is giving these vaccines the same priority we gave COVID-19 vaccines

Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.









